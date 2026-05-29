Tokayev congratulates SEEC meeting participants on Eurasian Economic Union Day

In his welcoming speech, the Head of State noted the symbolism of this day: on May 29, 2014, the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in Astana.

"This event became an important milestone in Eurasian integration. Over the course of its functioning, the EAEU has turned into a key platform for cooperation and interaction among the Eurasian "five". On this occasion, let me congratulate all colleagues on the Day of the Eurasian Economic Union and wish success in the further development of our integration association for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

At today’s meeting in a narrow format, we will consider important issues of foreign trade and the implementation of initiatives for the development of artificial intelligence, which we began to discuss in detail yesterday within the framework of the economic forum. I am confident that the session will, as always, be constructive and will enable us to reach decisions acceptable to all member states,” said the President of Kazakhstan.