Tokayev congratulates Mattarella on 80th anniversary of Italian Republic

President Tokayev highlighted the particular significance of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy, built on bonds of traditional friendship and mutual understanding, and expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop steadily.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sergio Mattarella success in his responsible state duties and the Italian people well-being and prosperity.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the national holiday, the Head of State also sent a congratulatory message to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Italy paid tribute to Kazakh soldiers who fell liberating northern regions.