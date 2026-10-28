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    Tokayev congratulates Czech president on Independence Day

    18:06, 28 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, on the occasion of Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency cited the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev congratulates Czech president on Independence Day
    Picture source: Qazinform

    In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan greatly values its partnership with the Czech Republic, rooted in mutual respect and trust, and expressed his readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

    The President of Kazakhstan wished Petr Pavel every success in his state endeavors and the people of the Czech Republic well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic intend to broaden trade and economic cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, develop livestock breeding, and introduce modern agricultural technologies.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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