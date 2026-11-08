Tokayev congratulates Azerbaijani President on Victory Day

In his message, Tokayev highlighted the special significance of the date in the history of Azerbaijani statehood and its importance for strengthening long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus for the benefit of all countries in the region.

The Kazakh leader also praised the high level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger for the benefit of both peoples.

Earlier, it was reported the U.S., Azerbaijan and Armenia step up efforts to advance TRIPP.