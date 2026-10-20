Tokayev calls for AI and digital technology integration in industry

According to the President, the use of advanced solutions contributes to increasing productivity, improving occupational safety, and preventing workplace accidents.

“At the recent AI & Digital Bridge forum, I set a number of specific tasks for the Government. These priorities must be taken into account during the construction of the plant. Ensuring high-quality construction work and meeting the established deadlines remain absolute priorities," said the President.

He expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstani specialists, as well as Chinese partners involved in implementing the project, and expressed confidence that the Aktogay Copper Smelter Plant will make a significant contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s industrial capacity.

Photo credit: Акорда

The plant will feature a fully integrated production cycle, from ore extraction and processing to the production of finished metal. The complex will process its own copper concentrate, ensuring a stable raw material supply and increasing the added value of products manufactured in Kazakhstan.

The project is implemented by KAZ Minerals Group, with China’s NFC serving as the engineering partner. Total investment is estimated at approximately $1.8 billion, and more than 1,000 new jobs will be created.

Photo credit: Akorda

The first copper cathode is scheduled to be produced in 2030. In addition to copper, the plant will produce metallic gold, silver, and other by-products.

Photo credit: Akorda

The teleconference also featured speeches by Abai region’s Governor Berik Uali, KAZ Minerals Group Chairman of the Board Oleg Novachuk, and China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Chairman Wen Gang.