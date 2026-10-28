Tokayev calls for development plans for Kazakhstan’s major cities

Tokayev noted that major cities have become key centers of the economy, education and technology, as well as hubs for developing talent.

Ultimately, strong cities form the foundation of strong regions, and strong regions form the foundation of a strong state. Therefore, every major city should have a clear medium and long-term development plan approved by the Government, the Head of State said.

He also instructed the Government and local administrations to develop digital twins of urban infrastructure in the near future to improve the management of city resources.

Safety, comfort and the improvement of urban environments must be priorities. This work should be treated as a key national task. This requirement fully aligns with the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan initiative. If a city develops dynamically, the economy of its region will also grow, and its human potential will increase, Tokayev emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev said Kazakhstan’s strategic priority is to strengthen sovereignty, preserve domestic stability, and build a strong, technologically advanced economy to leave future generations a developed and influential country.