Tokayev: AI opens new horizons for talented young people
At the opening ceremony of the Astana AI Film Festival, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the new capabilities of artificial intelligence open broad horizons for developing young people's potential, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"Today, even small creative teams can put up a serious competition to major studios. To produce films, creative people and film crews no longer need to knock on the doors of production companies or look for sponsors. Entering the market has become considerably easier," the President said.
"On the one hand, this increases competition; on the other, it opens the way for self-realization of genuinely talented people. This is a qualitative change in the situation that we must use as effectively as possible in an atmosphere of unity within the creative community. Of course, artificial intelligence will not replace the Creator's spark, but it can become an indispensable tool for everyone who has made creativity their life's work."
At the end of his remarks, the Head of State addressed participants of the international Astana AI Film Festival competition, expressing confidence that the project will open new opportunities for talented and ambitious people and contribute to the development of global creative industries.
"Hosting an international event of this scale in Astana is no coincidence. Kazakhstan is a country of youth. The average age of the population is 33. I consider Kazakh youth educated, eager for knowledge, open to new ideas, and having a progressive mindset.
Kindness and respect for all people, and a rejection of dividing people on any basis, are noble qualities inherent in our people. I think this is widely known and recognized by the global community. For instance, this festival has received more than 8,000 entries from 125 countries. Citizens of the US, India, China, South Korea, the UK, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France, and other countries have submitted their work. In this regard, I would particularly like to note that the jury includes world-renowned experts in art and technology, for which I am sincerely grateful. I am confident that the contestants will have opportunities to exchange experience and implement joint projects in the future," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.
Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the Astana AI Film Festival.