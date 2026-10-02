Tokayev: AI opens new horizons for talented young people

"Today, even small creative teams can put up a serious competition to major studios. To produce films, creative people and film crews no longer need to knock on the doors of production companies or look for sponsors. Entering the market has become considerably easier," the President said.

"On the one hand, this increases competition; on the other, it opens the way for self-realization of genuinely talented people. This is a qualitative change in the situation that we must use as effectively as possible in an atmosphere of unity within the creative community. Of course, artificial intelligence will not replace the Creator's spark, but it can become an indispensable tool for everyone who has made creativity their life's work."