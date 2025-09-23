TikTok to come under U.S. control in deal with Oracle as security provider, the White House says

Under the agreement, TikTok would come under majority U.S. ownership and be overseen by a board with national security and cybersecurity expertise. Oracle will serve as the company’s trusted security provider, storing US user data on domestic servers and monitoring protections against foreign access.

Leavitt said the platform’s algorithm will be “secured, retrained, and operated” in the United States outside ByteDance’s control, while continuing to function globally. She also noted the deal is projected to generate up to $178 billion in US economic activity over the next four years.

“This is great news, not just for the millions of American youth who use TikTok. Their data will be safe and secure with this new deal. They'll continue to use this very fun app. But it's also great news for all the small business owners who have really been able to make a living off the use of TikTok as well,” Leavitt said.

She added that President Donald Trump is expected to formally sign the agreement later this week.

Last Friday, Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved the deal on TikTok’s U.S. operations during a phone call.