TikTok accused of trapping users in harmful content loops

According to the Commission’s findings released on November 6, TikTok’s “For You” feed can draw users into so-called “rabbit holes,” where watching or liking certain videos leads to an endless stream of similar content.

For example, users who engage with videos about weight loss, body image, sadness or isolation may receive increasingly similar recommendations. The Commission warned that repeated exposure could worsen anxiety, lower self-esteem and aggravate eating disorders, particularly among minors and vulnerable adults.

Investigators also found TikTok’s existing safeguards insufficient. The “Not interested” button may fail to change recommendations because the algorithm prioritizes viewing time over users’ explicit preferences.

“Every time a user scrolls or likes a video on TikTok, the algorithm serves more of the same leading users down rabbit holes they cannot easily escape from,” said Henna Virkkunen, European Commission Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

The Commission called on TikTok to redesign its recommendation system, give greater weight to users’ preferences, stop relying on viewing time as a recommendation signal and improve content controls.

TikTok can now challenge the preliminary findings before a final decision. If the violations are confirmed, the platform could face a fine of up to 6% of its total worldwide annual turnover.

The findings follow separate EU investigations into TikTok’s addictive design and protections for minors earlier in 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on ScrollEd, a US startup developing a TikTok-style educational feed that turns textbooks and other learning materials into short videos, audio clips and interactive quizzes.