Thunderstorms, dust storms forecast across Kazakhstan

Unstable weather is expected across most of the country, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in many regions. In the mountainous southeast, precipitation at night may fall as rain mixed with wet snow.

Some areas may also see hail and strong winds, while fog is expected at night and in the morning. Clear and dry weather is forecast in northern and central regions throughout the period, in southern regions on April 28–29, and in eastern regions on April 29–30. Dust storms are expected in southwestern and southern parts of Kazakhstan.

Nighttime frosts down to -3°C are expected in western, northwestern, northern, and eastern regions, as well as in central parts of the country on April 28–29.

Daytime temperatures are expected to gradually rise across the country, reaching +15 to +20°C in the west, +17 to +25°C in the northwest, +21 to +26°C in the north, +21 to +30°C in central regions, +19 to +27°C in the east, +25 to +34°C in the south, and +22 to +27°C in the southeast.