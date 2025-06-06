Thunderstorm, hail and rain – Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jun 6

Hail is possible in the country’s west, northwest, and north.

Heavy rain will batter western regions.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, with a dust storm forecast in the south.

Only central and eastern regions will enjoy no precipitation today.

Fire danger will be high in Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions, in the west, east, south of Karaganda region, in the west, south and center of Akmola region, in the northwest and east of Atyrau region, in the northwest and southeast of Kostanay region, in the northwest, southeast and center of Pavlodar region, in the center of Turkistan region, in the west, east, and center of Abai region, in the west, southeast of East Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in the north, west and south, as well as in piedmont areas of Turkistan region, in the west, east and piedmont districts of Zhambyl region, in the west, south, southeast of Aktobe region, in the south, north, west of Atyrau region, in the west and north of Almaty region, in the south, north and west of Atyrau region, in the west and north of Almaty region, in the west, south, northeast of Mangistau region, in the south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau regions, as well as in the north and east of Zhetysu region.