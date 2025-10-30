Three more Kazakh boxers claim gold at Asian Youth Games

Ayaulym Ospanova (Girls' 66 kg)

Ospanova defeated Harnoor Kaur of India in the second round, claiming the win ahead of time.

Photo credit: NOC

​Daniyal Shalkarbay (Boys' 66 kg)

Shalkarbay was stronger than Saidkhuja Sadillakhujaev of Uzbekistan. The Kazakh fighter won the fight by unanimous decision.

Photo credit: NOC

​Kamila Ospanova (Girls' 75 kg)

Kazakhstan's Kamila Ospanova took first place on the podium after beating Samira Turgunova of Uzbekistan in the final match.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan's boxing team has already earned five gold medals at the Games. Earlier, Zhumagali Nurmakhan and Doszhan Zhumakan bagged gold.