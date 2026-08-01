Three lions die at Tokyo’s Tama Zoo amid July heatwave

The zoo reported that the first signs of illness were observed in mid-July, when several lions began showing symptoms such as loss of appetite, fatigue, and decreased activity levels. By July 22, 10 out of the zoo's 16 lions were undergoing treatment. While some animals responded positively to the care provided, others became critically ill, unable to stand and losing consciousness.

Three female lions died during the outbreak: Mugi, 3, on July 28; Ichigo, 11, on July 31; and Ruena, 15, on August 2. The exact causes of death are still under investigation.

According to the zoo, preliminary pathological examinations found generalized dehydration and multiple organ failure in all three animals, suggesting that heat stress may have contributed to their deaths following an intense heatwave that began in mid-July.

As of August 3, three lions remain in serious condition and are unable to stand. They are receiving intravenous fluids, liver-support medication, vitamins and care for pressure sores. Four lions are recovering, while six have remained healthy throughout the outbreak.

The zoo has relocated the lions to private enclosures equipped with spot coolers and additional industrial fans as part of efforts to support their recovery. The lion exhibit and Lion Bus service will remain closed until further notice while staff continue to focus on the animals’ health.

Tama Zoo said it is strengthening heat protection measures in its lion enclosures and free-range areas to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kenyan authorities had launched an urgent investigation into the unexplained deaths of 15 elephants near Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya.