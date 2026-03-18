Three days of spring warming forecast for Kazakhstan

Most of Kazakhstan will see dry and sunny weather, causing a steady rise in temperatures. However, passing atmospheric fronts may bring occasional precipitation (rain and snow) and gusty winds to the north, as well as the mountainous districts of the south and southeast.

Patchy fog and black ice are also forecast across the country.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to +10...+20°C (50...68°F) in the west, +5...+17°C (41...63°F) in the northern and central regions, and +15...+23°C (59...73°F) in the south.