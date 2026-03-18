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    Three days of spring warming forecast for Kazakhstan

    20:47, 18 March 2026

    Settled, pleasant spring weather is set to persist for the next three days as an anticyclone remains in place, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Spring
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform

    Most of Kazakhstan will see dry and sunny weather, causing a steady rise in temperatures. However, passing atmospheric fronts may bring occasional precipitation (rain and snow) and gusty winds to the north, as well as the mountainous districts of the south and southeast.

    Patchy fog and black ice are also forecast across the country.

    Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to +10...+20°C (50...68°F) in the west, +5...+17°C (41...63°F) in the northern and central regions, and +15...+23°C (59...73°F) in the south.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Weather Kazhydromet Regions rains Snow Black ice Fog
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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