Threats push people toward authoritarian rule

Methodology

The analysis drew on data from more than 84,677 people across 59 countries.

The study, led by Professor Lucian Gideon Conway III of Grove City College, used data from the World Values Survey. Participants responded to questions about their political views, trust in institutions, concerns about safety, and access to healthcare and education. These factors were combined into a “threat index.”

Support for authoritarianism was measured by attitudes toward strong leaders, military rule, and technocratic decision-making without public input.

Key findings

The study revealed a universal pattern: a heightened sense of threat increases support for authoritarian governance, regardless of gender, age, income, education level, or political affiliation. However, the link was found to be stronger among individuals with right-leaning political views.

Photo credit: Unsplash.com

The threat effect was more pronounced in Western countries such as the United States, Germany, and Sweden than in non-European regions. Still, a statistically significant relationship was observed across all parts of the world, including Africa and South America.

That said, the study has its limitations. Since the analysis is based on a single wave of survey data, it does not establish a causal link between perceived threat and authoritarian attitudes. Moreover, it does not address symbolic threats, such as those related to cultural identity or values, which some researchers believe may have an even greater impact on authoritarian leanings.

