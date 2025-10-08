This night to go down in history: The Story of One Sky – How Madison Square Garden welcomes Dimash

«Thousands of hearts. One breath. This night will forever remain in history – and in my soul. Thank you to everyone who shared this dream with me: my team, the musicians, the audience, and all those who believed in this journey. Music united us — from Kazakhstan to America, from heart to heart, from soul to soul,» Dimash wrote on Instagram after his New York concert.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

At the finale of his solo concert at Madison Square Garden, Dimash Qudaibergen performed his original composition — a piece more than three years in the making. The Story of One Sky intertwines musical and historical elements of the world’s four major faiths.

Its message is clear and timeless:

“We may differ in race, nationality, and religion, but we are all children of one planet, living under one sky. Life is the greatest value of all.”

The composition has been part of Dimash’s Stranger world tour since its very first show in Almaty on September 23, 2022, moving audiences to tears at every performance.

At Madison Square Garden, the audience rose to their feet as the Requiem began — eyes glistening with tears, hands over hearts.

They did not sit down for five… ten… fifteen minutes.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The applause continued endlessly, as if the vast hall itself wished to share its emotions with the artist — its hope, its grief, its prayer for peace.

Dimash, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude without many words — simply saying:

“We need peace.”

After the concert, he also revealed that he is preparing a documentary film about this milestone performance in New York — When a Dream Becomes History.

To note, on October 5, for the first time ever, the national anthem of Kazakhstan was performed at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden, as thousands of New Yorkers welcomed an artist from the CIS Dimash Qudaibergen with his solo concert “Stranger”.