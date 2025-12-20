This is not war but retribution – the USA launches a military operation in Syria

US forces carried out overnight strikes early Saturday, December 20, targeting Islamic State militants in Syria. The operation hit fighters as well as infrastructure facilities and weapons depots.

The Pentagon said the operation was named Hawkeye Strike. It was not a one off action. In recent months, US forces have conducted similar strikes in Syria in coordination with the country’s interim authorities who came to power after the overthrow of Bashar Assad.

Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.



— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 19, 2025

According to Hegseth, the strikes were a response to an Islamic State attack on a joint patrol of Syrian security forces and US troops in Palmyra on December 13. Media reports said the attack killed two US service members, a civilian interpreter who was also a US citizen, and two Syrians. Three additional US troops were wounded. The ambush was carried out by a lone attacker who was killed by return fire.

“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people. As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you, Hegseth said, commenting on the strikes against Islamic State.

