EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    This is not war but retribution – the USA launches a military operation in Syria

    18:22, 20 December 2025

    More than 70 Islamic State targets were struck by the United States in Syria, the Pentagon said, according to an X post by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The attacks were carried out in coordination with Damascus, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    This is not war but retribution – U.S. launches a military operation in Syria
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    US forces carried out overnight strikes early Saturday, December 20, targeting Islamic State militants in Syria. The operation hit fighters as well as infrastructure facilities and weapons depots.

    The Pentagon said the operation was named Hawkeye Strike. It was not a one off action. In recent months, US forces have conducted similar strikes in Syria in coordination with the country’s interim authorities who came to power after the overthrow of Bashar Assad.

    According to Hegseth, the strikes were a response to an Islamic State attack on a joint patrol of Syrian security forces and US troops in Palmyra on December 13. Media reports said the attack killed two US service members, a civilian interpreter who was also a US citizen, and two Syrians. Three additional US troops were wounded. The ambush was carried out by a lone attacker who was killed by return fire. 

    “This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people. As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you, Hegseth said, commenting on the strikes against Islamic State.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Syrian President al-Sharaa arrived in US for official visit.

    USA Syria World News Middle East Armed conflicts
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All