Another quake jolts Tajikistan

Another quake was recorded at 05:45 am. local time 23 km away from the town of Rasht.

The second one struck later, at 12:14 pm. local time.

As earlier reported, 29 houses and one educational facility were damaged in Tajikistan as a result of the earthquake that rocked on April 13 at 09:24 am. local time. It was centered 21 km away from Rasht and 160 km northeast of Dushanbe, the emergencies committee of Tajikistan reported.

Aftershocks were felt in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and south of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform reported that a M6.1 quake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on April 13.