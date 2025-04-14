EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Another quake jolts Tajikistan

    11:10, 14 April 2025

    A magnitude 4.7 quake occurred on April 14 in Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

    Quake
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Another quake was recorded at 05:45 am. local time 23 km away from the town of Rasht.

    The second one struck later, at 12:14 pm. local time.

    As earlier reported, 29 houses and one educational facility were damaged in Tajikistan as a result of the earthquake that rocked on April 13 at 09:24 am. local time. It was centered 21 km away from Rasht and 160 km northeast of Dushanbe, the emergencies committee of Tajikistan reported.

    Aftershocks were felt in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and south of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that a M6.1 quake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on April 13. 

    Earthquake Tajikistan Central Asia Natural disasters Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All