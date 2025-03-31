There are methods that you could do it – Trump on potential third term

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said during the interview, adding that there is still a long way to go.

When asked if he had considered strategies that would allow him to run again, Trump responded that “there are methods that you could do it.” NBC News' Kristen Welker suggested a scenario where JD Vance could run in 2028 and later step aside for Trump, which Trump acknowledged as one possibility but declined to discuss further options.

Trump has previously brought up the idea of a third term, with some of his past statements being dismissed as lighthearted remarks. He reiterated that he was serious about the possibility, stating that “I like working” and “I’m not joking.” However, he emphasized that “It is far too early to think about it.”

According to the US Constitution, eliminating the two-term limit, established by the 22nd Amendment in 1951, would require either a two-thirds vote in Congress or approval from two-thirds of the states to call a constitutional convention, followed by ratification from three-quarters of the states.

It is also worth noting that by the end of his second term in January 2029, Trump would be the oldest president to hold office at 82 years and 7 months old, surpassing his predecessor Joe Biden, who left office at 82 years and 2 months old.

