The use of AI in pharmaceutical manufacturing: a lecture by the head of industrial operations at Polpharma Group

According to the speaker, such meetings represent not merely an educational initiative, but a strategic investment in the development of the industry. The international group, employing more than 5,000 people and operating a major manufacturing site in Shymkent, considers talent development a key priority. Students complete internships at the plant, participate in joint research projects, and master’s and PhD candidates have the opportunity to conduct research with industry members.

“A successful company needs educated, intelligent and motivated people. Perhaps the future head of production at Polpharma Santo is sitting in this audience today,” as Thomas Nothegger noted.

The main theme of the lecture was the digitalization of production processes. According to the speaker, the focus today is not on implementing isolated IT solutions, but on fundamentally redesigning the entire operational model of an enterprise. Artificial intelligence, manufacturing execution systems, and video analytics are merely tools, while the real value lies in data architecture and a systematic approach.

Dr. Nothegger also highlighted Kazakhstan’s high level of digital development.

He stated that “I have always been impressed by the level of digitalization I see in Kazakhstan. As a country, you are in no way lagging.”

At the same time, he emphasized that technology itself is not the decisive factor for success. What truly matters is understanding how and where it should be applied.

Photo credit: Polpharma Group

As an example, he cited the implementation of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) at the Shymkent, which has converted the entire production cycle from production to quality control into a fully digital format. Paper-based documentation has been virtually eliminated, and every operation is digitally recorded.

Another key element of digital transformation is the Track & Trace system, which ensures the serialization and traceability of medicinal products. Each package is assigned a unique code, enabling its location to be identified in real time-down to a specific pallet or warehouse.

Such transparency strengthens quality control, minimizes risks across the supply chain, and enhances overall process management.

During the lecture, Thomas Nothegger mentioned the Vision AI video analytics system used in sterile production areas was also presented. Cameras analyze employee behavior and automatically detect deviations from standards, such as non-compliance with protocols or personal protective equipment requirements. The system is trained to recognize correct and incorrect actions and promptly signals potential risks.

At the same time, the speaker emphasized that even the most advanced technologies require a responsible approach. Artificial intelligence can provide near-total process control, yet it is humans who define the boundaries of its application and bear responsibility for decisions.

“There are many technologies and vast amounts of data. But the ability to integrate them systematically and draw the right conclusions is the key skill,” explained Dr. Thomas Nothegger.

Alongside digital competencies, fundamental professional skills remain essential: analytical thinking, process understanding, accountability, and teamwork. As technology advances, the importance of systemic human thinking only increases.

Thus, the meeting became not only a discussion of digital tools, but also a broader conversation about the future of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry. The synergy between education and production, the implementation of artificial intelligence, the development of data architecture, and the training of a new generation of specialists form the foundation for the sector’s competitiveness.