The process of acquiring a 30% stake in TAPI will not be so fast - Energy Ministry

It concerns Kazakhstan’s plan to join the TAPI project as a shareholder with a 30% of stake.

"Currently, we have not received any responses - neither from the Turkmen side nor from other potential partners,” Akkenzhenov said.

Meanwhile, the talks on joining the exploration of the Galkynysh supergiant natural gas field are ongoing, he noted.

“QazaqGaz has submitted its proposal and is awaiting a response. Galkynysh is one of the largest fields in the world, so this process will not be as fast as some might expect. Such projects take a very long time to be developed, and joining as a shareholder also requires a long time. Therefore, let’s be patient. The parties need to conduct a comprehensive assessment and make appropriate decisions,” the minister said.

Recall that the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan gas cooperation covers three important areas: participation in the development of Turkmen deposits, including the giant Galkynysh field; involvement in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project; and imports of Turkmen gas to ensure supplies to southern Kazakhstan. Head of the Regional Integration Research Institute Public Foundation Taisiya Marmontova reveals the strategic importance of such a partnership in an interview with Qazinform News Agency.