The President will present a comprehensive vision for the future of the UN - Permanent Representative Umarov

- It is known that the anniversary summit of the UN General Assembly has a broad program. More than 100 heads of state, stakeholders, and world leaders will take part in the event. What is the significance of this meeting, and what should we expect from the 80th anniversary session of the UNGA?

- The 80th session of the General Assembly is an important milestone. The eightieth anniversary of the UN reminds us that the modern system of international relations grew out of the lessons of the Second World War. Today the world is again facing crises that cannot be solved alone.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his Address on September 8: “The UN still has no alternative and must remain the main platform for negotiations to fairly resolve international problems.”

The uniqueness of this anniversary session is that leaders are gathering not for protocol speeches but to search for solutions. The international community faces geopolitical fragmentation, rising conflicts, threats in the digital and biological spheres, and a crisis of confidence in international law. From this meeting, confirmation of the universality of the Charter and concrete steps are expected - accelerating work on the Sustainable Development Goals and strengthening peace and security mechanisms. Kazakhstan participates with a clear mission: to contribute to the renewal of the multilateral system so that it truly serves the interests of all states - large and small.

Phоtо credit: Anadolu

- During the summit, it is expected that the results of the organization’s work will be summed up. What positive aspects can be highlighted? How does the Kazakh side assess the results of the UN’s activities?

- Despite all the difficulties, the UN remains an indispensable platform where states conduct dialogue and find solutions. The Organization’s work is built around three areas - peace and security, development, and human rights. We evaluate its activities not by declarations but by real results that affect people’s lives. The UN has carried out dozens of peacekeeping operations, saved millions of lives with humanitarian aid, and set the global development agenda.

Kazakhstan also acts in a practical way. An important step was the opening in Almaty of the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals - an initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, approved by a consensus resolution of the General Assembly.

In the field of security, Kazakhstan has strengthened its contribution to peacekeeping. For the first time, we deployed a national contingent to the Golan Heights and independently ensured its rotation. Today, 160 servicemen serve under the UN flag, and KAZCENT - the only certified center in Central Asia - trains peacekeepers in modern areas, including cyber resilience and working with unmanned systems.

Disarmament and non-proliferation remain unchanged priorities. Kazakhstan, having voluntarily renounced its nuclear arsenal, advances initiatives that strengthen trust and international regimes. The International Day against Nuclear Tests, Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Agency for Biosafety, and the proposal for a trust fund to assist victims of nuclear tests and restore the environment - directly linked to the legacy of the Semipalatinsk test site - are examples of how even a middle power can propose solutions of global scale.

The climate agenda occupies a special place. In 2026, Kazakhstan, together with the UN, will host a Regional Environmental Summit. On our initiative, the General Assembly proclaimed 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, which will engage millions of people in practical projects - from ecology and climate to social protection.

The regional dimension has always been at the center of our attention. We promote the common interests of Central Asia and ideas of peace and cooperation. The proposal to create a Zone of Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the region, as well as existing mechanisms - the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone - reflect this line.

At the global level, Kazakhstan, together with partners, is promoting the strengthening of political support for international humanitarian law.

Overall, this is only part of our work. In thirty years of UN membership, Kazakhstan has established itself as a mature and responsible participant in international relations and reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism. For us it is important that words are followed by actions - from peacekeeping missions and humanitarian initiatives to climate and regional projects. It is precisely in this practical and responsible manner that we evaluate the UN’s activities.

Phоtо credit: UN News Center

- It is expected that the role of the UN in the 21st century may be rethought during the meeting. In your opinion, what needs to be reformed for more effective work?

- It is about the need for systemic renewal. Kazakhstan is convinced that reforms should not weaken but strengthen the UN. At the center remains the Security Council, whose composition no longer reflects the geopolitical reality of the 21st century. Without expansion to include developing countries, as well as more active participation of middle powers, trust in its decisions will decline.

The role of the General Assembly, on the contrary, is increasing. Kazakhstan considers its institutional strengthening important - developing continuity, institutional memory, and effectiveness. We support the initiative of the Secretary-General aimed at improving the efficiency, accountability, and performance of the entire system.

Alongside this, reforms must take into account new challenges: digital technologies, biosafety, climate, and artificial intelligence. Only in this way will the UN maintain its uniqueness and effectiveness in the 21st century.

- In early August, an Agreement was signed between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN on the establishment of a Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Tell us more about this initiative and its first concrete steps.

- The establishment of the Center is a strategic initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, approved by a consensus resolution of the General Assembly. This step demonstrates Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening the UN’s capacity through concrete mechanisms that directly benefit the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The Center will be a platform where states can coordinate strategies and pool resources, while international support will be directed to the region’s priority tasks. Its mandate includes coordinating the activities of UN agencies and programs, developing infrastructure, strengthening national capacities, and building sustainable economic ties. Priorities are clearly defined: water, energy, and climate; sustainable cities and urbanization; digital solutions; education and social services; sustainable financing.

In conditions of growing needs and limited resources, coordination is of particular importance. Kazakhstan has already created a basis for this: in the UN Plaza building in Almaty, 18 UN entities work under one roof. This format strengthens the Deliver as One principle, increases system coherence, and ensures tangible results. This ecosystem is complemented by the UN Digital Solutions Center and the Astana Civil Service Hub - key platforms for innovation and knowledge exchange.

Thus, it is not about a symbolic UN presence but about creating instruments that help the region move faster toward the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Phоtо credit: Anadolu

- President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in the UN General Assembly. What will be the Head of State’s agenda, and what issues does Kazakhstan intend to highlight before the international community?

- Our Head of State will be one of the first to address the opening of the General Debate of the 80th session. His statement will outline our country’s key priorities: strengthening international peace and security, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, advancing the global sustainable development agenda, climate and water security, digital transformation, and building an inclusive society.

At the same time, the President will present a comprehensive vision for the future of the UN and emphasize Kazakhstan’s role as a responsible middle power capable of offering practical solutions.

The detailed priorities will be voiced from the podium, but even now it can be said with confidence that it will be a substantive address on the future of multilateralism, strengthening trust, and advancing international cooperation.

