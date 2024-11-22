The Pentagon was notified by Russia about missile strike

"I can confirm that Russia did launch an experimental intermediate range ballistic missile. This IRBM was based on Russia's RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile model. In terms of notifications to the United States, the United States was prenotified, briefly, before the launch, through nuclear risk reduction channels," says the deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.

According to a Pentagon spokesperson, the missile was equipped with a conventional warhead but is capable of being converted to carry nuclear warheads.

Sabrina Singh explained that the US Department of Defense considers the IRBM “experimental” because it is the first time such a weapon has been used in the battlefield in Ukraine, raising concerns in the US.

Despite the rising tensions, the Department of Defense confirmed this week that the United States will supply antipersonnel landmines to Ukraine.

Previously, Russia reportedly tested a non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile called “Oreshnik” in combat conditions.