    The largest CIS eSports event starts in Astana: PGL tournament starts

    15:35, 10 May 2025

    One of the largest esports tournaments in the CIS region in recent years, PGL Astana 2025, has officially begun in Kazakhstan’s capital. Sixteen professional Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world are competing for a total prize pool of $1.25 million, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    esports Astana
    Photo credit: www.pglesports.com

    The tournament started on May 10 and will run until May 18 at Barys Arena. According to organizers, all matches, including those leading up to the playoffs, will be held on-site in Astana. The playoffs will take place in front of a live audience at the arena.

    PGL, the tournament organizer, pointed to Astana’s growing esports infrastructure as a key reason for selecting the city as host. In a statement, the company noted that “Astana has rapidly grown into a hub for international esports, and this event will further solidify its reputation as a key location for top-tier tournaments.”

    Several Kazakhstani players will be competing at the tournament across both local and international teams. Kaisar “ICY” Faiznurov (Virtus.pro) and Danil “molodoy” Golubenko (FURIA) bring Kazakh representation to two prominent international lineups. Meanwhile, Aidos “kade0” Khairzhan, Suleımen “dukefissura” Orazaly, and veteran coach Rustem “mou” Telepov will represent Kazakhstan’s own team, HOTU.

    Kazinform has compiled a full list of participating teams and players, attached below:

    Team Spirit (Russia)

    Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov (In-Game Leader) – Russia

    Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov – Russia

    Boris “magixx” Vorobiev – Russia

    Myroslav “zont1x” Plakhotia – Ukraine

    Danil “donk” Kryshkovets – Russia

    Sergey “hally” Shavaev (Coach) – Russia

    Natus Vincere (Europe)

    Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen (In-Game Leader) – Finland

    Mihai “iM” Ivan – Romania

    Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy – Ukraine

    Justinas “jL” Lekavicius – Lithuania

    Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov – Ukraine

    Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy (Coach) – Ukraine

    Aurora (Turkey)

    Engin “MAJ3R” Küpeli (In-Game Leader) – Turkey

    Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş – Turkey

    Özgür “woxic” Eker – Turkey

    Ali Haydar “Wicadia” Yalçın – Turkey

    Samet “jottAAA” Köklü – Turkey

    Sezgin “Fabre” Kalaycı (Coach) – Turkey

    The MongolZ (Mongolia)

    Garidmagnai “bLitz” Byambasuren (In-Game Leader) – Mongolia

    Sodbayar “Techno” Munkhbold – Mongolia

    Munkhbold “Senzu” Azbayar – Mongolia

    Ayush “mzinho” Batbold – Mongolia

    Usukhbayar “910” Banzragch – Mongolia

    Erdenedalai “maaRaa” Bayanbat (Coach) – Mongolia

    G2 (Europe)

    Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski (In-Game Leader) – Poland

    Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač – Bosnia

    Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa – Guatemala

    Olek “hades” Miskiewicz – Poland

    Nikita “HeavyGod” Martynenko – Israel

    Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas (Coach) – Poland

    GamerLegion (Europe)

    Fredrik “REZ” Sterner (In-Game Leader) – Sweden

    Erik “ztr” Gustafsson – Sweden

    Sebastian “Tauson” Lindelof – Denmark

    Henrich “sl3nd” Hevesi – Hungary

    Oldřich “PR” Nový – Czech Republic

    Ashley “ash” Battye (Coach) – United Kingdom

    Virtus.pro (Russia)

    Denis “electroNic” Sharipov (In-Game Leader) – Russia

    Evgenii “FL1T” Lebedev – Russia

    Petr “fame” Bolyshev – Russia

    Timur “FL4MUS” Marev – Russia

    Kaisar “ICY” Faiznurov – Kazakhstan

    Ivan “F_1N” Kochugov (Coach) – Russia

    Astralis (Denmark)

    Nicolai “device” Reedtz (In-Game Leader and Sniper) – Denmark

    Martin “stavn” Lund – Denmark

    Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard – Denmark

    Victor “Staehr” Staehr – Denmark

    Casper “ruggah” Due (Coach) – Denmark

    paiN Gaming (Brazil)

    Franco “dgt” Garcia (In-Game Leader) – Uruguay

    Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt – Brazil

    David “dav1deuS” Maldonado – Chile

    Lucas “nqz” Soares – Brazil

    João “snow” Vinicius – Brazil

    Henrique “rikz” Waku (Coach) – Brazil

    MIBR (Brazil)

    Raphael “exit” Lacerda (In-Game Leader) – Brazil

    Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves – Brazil

    Rafael “saffee” Costa – Brazil

    Breno “brnz4n” Poletto – Brazil

    Felipe “insani” Yuji – Brazil

    Jhonatan “jnt” Silva (Coach) – Brazil

    M80 (United States)

    Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich (In-Game Leader) – Germany

    Michael “Swisher” Schmid – United States

    Ethan “reck” Serrano – United States

    Elias “s1n” Stein – Germany

    Mason “Lake” Sanderson – United States

    Rory “dephh” Jackson (Coach) – United Kingdom

    FURIA (Brazil)

    Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (In-Game Leader and Sniper) – Brazil

    Yuri “yuurih” Santos – Brazil

    Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis – Latvia

    Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato – Brazil

    Danil “molodoy” Golubenko – Kazakhstan

    Sid “sidde” Macedo (Coach) – Brazil

    BIG (Germany)

    Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz (In-Game Leader) – Germany

    Jon “JDC” de Castro – Germany

    Karim “Krimbo” Moussa – Germany

    Can “kyuubii” Ali – Germany

    Marcel “hyped” Köhn – Germany

    Sebastian “xenn” Hoch (Coach) – Germany

    Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

    Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer (In-Game Leader) – Denmark

    Rasmus “sjuush” Beck – Denmark

    Artem “r1nkle” Moroz – Ukraine

    Michel “ewjerkz” Pinto – Portugal

    Rafael “arrozdoce” Wing – Portugal

    Richard “Xizt” Landström (Coach) – Sweden

    ODDIK (Brazil)

    Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato – Brazil

    Fillipe “pancc” Martins – Brazil

    João “naitte” Maia – Brazil

    João “matios” Guedes – Brazil

    Italo “ksloks” Meinberg – Brazil

    Caio “CX1” Coutinho (Coach) – Brazil

    HOTU (Russia)

    Aidos “kade0” Khairzhan – Kazakhstan

    Suleımen “dukefissura” Orazaly – Kazakhstan

    Dmitry “mizu” Kondratev – Russia

    Mark “lampada” Ivanov – Russia

    Anatoliy “youka” Aprosimov – Russia

    Rustem “mou” Telepov (Coach) – Kazakhstan

    Diana Bizhanova
    Diana Bizhanova
