The largest CIS eSports event starts in Astana: PGL tournament starts

The tournament started on May 10 and will run until May 18 at Barys Arena. According to organizers, all matches, including those leading up to the playoffs, will be held on-site in Astana. The playoffs will take place in front of a live audience at the arena.

PGL, the tournament organizer, pointed to Astana’s growing esports infrastructure as a key reason for selecting the city as host. In a statement, the company noted that “Astana has rapidly grown into a hub for international esports, and this event will further solidify its reputation as a key location for top-tier tournaments.”

Several Kazakhstani players will be competing at the tournament across both local and international teams. Kaisar “ICY” Faiznurov (Virtus.pro) and Danil “molodoy” Golubenko (FURIA) bring Kazakh representation to two prominent international lineups. Meanwhile, Aidos “kade0” Khairzhan, Suleımen “dukefissura” Orazaly, and veteran coach Rustem “mou” Telepov will represent Kazakhstan’s own team, HOTU.

Kazinform has compiled a full list of participating teams and players, attached below:

Team Spirit (Russia)

● Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov (In-Game Leader) – Russia

● Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov – Russia

● Boris “magixx” Vorobiev – Russia

● Myroslav “zont1x” Plakhotia – Ukraine

● Danil “donk” Kryshkovets – Russia

● Sergey “hally” Shavaev (Coach) – Russia

Natus Vincere (Europe)

● Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen (In-Game Leader) – Finland

● Mihai “iM” Ivan – Romania

● Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy – Ukraine

● Justinas “jL” Lekavicius – Lithuania

● Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov – Ukraine

● Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy (Coach) – Ukraine

Aurora (Turkey)

● Engin “MAJ3R” Küpeli (In-Game Leader) – Turkey

● Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş – Turkey

● Özgür “woxic” Eker – Turkey

● Ali Haydar “Wicadia” Yalçın – Turkey

● Samet “jottAAA” Köklü – Turkey

● Sezgin “Fabre” Kalaycı (Coach) – Turkey

The MongolZ (Mongolia)

● Garidmagnai “bLitz” Byambasuren (In-Game Leader) – Mongolia

● Sodbayar “Techno” Munkhbold – Mongolia

● Munkhbold “Senzu” Azbayar – Mongolia

● Ayush “mzinho” Batbold – Mongolia

● Usukhbayar “910” Banzragch – Mongolia

● Erdenedalai “maaRaa” Bayanbat (Coach) – Mongolia

G2 (Europe)

● Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski (In-Game Leader) – Poland

● Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač – Bosnia

● Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa – Guatemala

● Olek “hades” Miskiewicz – Poland

● Nikita “HeavyGod” Martynenko – Israel

● Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas (Coach) – Poland

GamerLegion (Europe)

● Fredrik “REZ” Sterner (In-Game Leader) – Sweden

● Erik “ztr” Gustafsson – Sweden

● Sebastian “Tauson” Lindelof – Denmark

● Henrich “sl3nd” Hevesi – Hungary

● Oldřich “PR” Nový – Czech Republic

● Ashley “ash” Battye (Coach) – United Kingdom

Virtus.pro (Russia)

● Denis “electroNic” Sharipov (In-Game Leader) – Russia

● Evgenii “FL1T” Lebedev – Russia

● Petr “fame” Bolyshev – Russia

● Timur “FL4MUS” Marev – Russia

● Kaisar “ICY” Faiznurov – Kazakhstan

● Ivan “F_1N” Kochugov (Coach) – Russia

Astralis (Denmark)

● Nicolai “device” Reedtz (In-Game Leader and Sniper) – Denmark

● Martin “stavn” Lund – Denmark

● Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard – Denmark

● Victor “Staehr” Staehr – Denmark

● Casper “ruggah” Due (Coach) – Denmark

paiN Gaming (Brazil)

● Franco “dgt” Garcia (In-Game Leader) – Uruguay

● Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt – Brazil

● David “dav1deuS” Maldonado – Chile

● Lucas “nqz” Soares – Brazil

● João “snow” Vinicius – Brazil

● Henrique “rikz” Waku (Coach) – Brazil

MIBR (Brazil)

● Raphael “exit” Lacerda (In-Game Leader) – Brazil

● Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves – Brazil

● Rafael “saffee” Costa – Brazil

● Breno “brnz4n” Poletto – Brazil

● Felipe “insani” Yuji – Brazil

● Jhonatan “jnt” Silva (Coach) – Brazil

M80 (United States)

● Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich (In-Game Leader) – Germany

● Michael “Swisher” Schmid – United States

● Ethan “reck” Serrano – United States

● Elias “s1n” Stein – Germany

● Mason “Lake” Sanderson – United States

● Rory “dephh” Jackson (Coach) – United Kingdom

FURIA (Brazil)

● Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (In-Game Leader and Sniper) – Brazil

● Yuri “yuurih” Santos – Brazil

● Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis – Latvia

● Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato – Brazil

● Danil “molodoy” Golubenko – Kazakhstan

● Sid “sidde” Macedo (Coach) – Brazil

BIG (Germany)

● Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz (In-Game Leader) – Germany

● Jon “JDC” de Castro – Germany

● Karim “Krimbo” Moussa – Germany

● Can “kyuubii” Ali – Germany

● Marcel “hyped” Köhn – Germany

● Sebastian “xenn” Hoch (Coach) – Germany

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

● Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer (In-Game Leader) – Denmark

● Rasmus “sjuush” Beck – Denmark

● Artem “r1nkle” Moroz – Ukraine

● Michel “ewjerkz” Pinto – Portugal

● Rafael “arrozdoce” Wing – Portugal

● Richard “Xizt” Landström (Coach) – Sweden

ODDIK (Brazil)

● Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato – Brazil

● Fillipe “pancc” Martins – Brazil

● João “naitte” Maia – Brazil

● João “matios” Guedes – Brazil

● Italo “ksloks” Meinberg – Brazil

● Caio “CX1” Coutinho (Coach) – Brazil

HOTU (Russia)

● Aidos “kade0” Khairzhan – Kazakhstan

● Suleımen “dukefissura” Orazaly – Kazakhstan

● Dmitry “mizu” Kondratev – Russia

● Mark “lampada” Ivanov – Russia

● Anatoliy “youka” Aprosimov – Russia

● Rustem “mou” Telepov (Coach) – Kazakhstan