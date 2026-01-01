The king is back: Federer’s return steals the show at Australian Open Opening Ceremony

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won six of those major trophies at Melbourne Park, returned to the tournament for the first time since his run to the AO 2020 semifinals.

In a star-studded event opened by iconic Australian rock band Crowded House and watched on by the great Novak Djokovic, Federer was joined on court by fellow former world No.1s Andre Agassi, Pat Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt and Ash Barty, as well as Jim Courier, another former world No.1 who hosted the on-court interviews.

A familiar figure returns 🎾👑

Roger Federer enters the Australian Open 2026 Opening Ceremony! 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/Xi7KLI9lD9 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 17, 2026

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver was also in attendance, as a sold-out crowd watched from the stands in an unforgettable Melbourne evening capped with a glittering fireworks display.

The Australian Open 2026 main draw begins Sunday 18 January.