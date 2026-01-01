EN
    The king is back: Federer’s return steals the show at Australian Open Opening Ceremony

    01:02, 18 January 2026

    The inaugural AO Opening Ceremony lit up Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night as Roger Federer returned to the spotlight, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Australian Open website.

    Roger Federer, tennis, Australian Open
    Photo credit: ausopen.com

    The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won six of those major trophies at Melbourne Park, returned to the tournament for the first time since his run to the AO 2020 semifinals.

    In a star-studded event opened by iconic Australian rock band Crowded House and watched on by the great Novak Djokovic, Federer was joined on court by fellow former world No.1s Andre Agassi, Pat Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt and Ash Barty, as well as Jim Courier, another former world No.1 who hosted the on-court interviews.

    Australian tennis legend Rod Laver was also in attendance, as a sold-out crowd watched from the stands in an unforgettable Melbourne evening capped with a glittering fireworks display.

    The Australian Open 2026 main draw begins Sunday 18 January.

    Tennis Sport Video
    Малика
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Автор
