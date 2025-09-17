The future of peace, fraternity, and solidarity requires every hand and heart, Pope Leo XIV says

At the beginning of his address, the Pope greeted all participants and expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hosting the congress.

He stressed that the theme of the event is especially relevant as it highlights the vital role of interfaith dialogue in an era marked by violent conflicts.

“At its heart, “synergy” means working together – both with one another and with the Divine. Every authentic religious impulse fosters dialogue and cooperation, grounded in our innate awareness of the interdependence that binds individuals and nations. From this perspective, working together in harmony is not merely a pragmatic choice, but a reflection of the deeper order of reality. It aligns with the very fabric of our shared existence as members of the one human family,” he said.

According to him, such cooperation is not a call to erase differences but an invitation to embrace diversity as a source of mutual enrichment. He added that the Catholic Church recognizes and values all that is true and holy in other religions and seeks to bring the unique gifts of each tradition to the table of encounter.

The Pope recalled important examples of interfaith dialogue, including the meeting of religious leaders in Assisi in 1986, the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019, and the 2022 Congress session where leaders of various religions spoke out against violence and extremism.

“The future we envision - a future of peace, fraternity and solidarity - calls for the commitment of all hands and all hearts. When religious leaders stand together in defence of society’s most vulnerable, join in planting trees to care for our common home, or raise a united voice in support of human dignity, they bear witness to the truth that faith unites more than it divides. In this way, synergy becomes a powerful sign of hope for all humanity, revealing that religion, at its core, is not a source of conflict but a wellspring of healing and reconciliation”, added Pope Leo XIV. With these sentiments, I trust that the work of this Congress will inspire us to work tirelessly for harmony, creating a synergy for peace – one that, as I have said before, “is unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering,” always seeking charity and drawing close to those who suffer,” concluded the Pope.

