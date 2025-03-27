РУ
The future of batteries? Scientists turn radiation into electricity

15:00, 27 March 2025

Scientists at Korea's Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology have developed an innovative nuclear battery that is capable of converting radiation into electricity for long-term use. This innovation presents a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries, while also avoiding the usual concerns associated with nuclear radiation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Scientists turn radiation into electricity
Photo credit: Freepik

A team led by Professor Su-Il In has created a dye-sensitized betavoltaic cell, a battery powered by carbon-14, a radioactive isotope known as radiocarbon that emits only beta rays.

“I decided to use a radioactive isotope of carbon because it generates only beta rays,” explains In. Radiocarbon is inexpensive, readily available, and easy to recycle, making it a promising sustainable energy source.

The approach involves carbon-14 emitting beta particles that interact with a titanium dioxide semiconductor covered in a ruthenium-based dye. As electrons pass through the material, this reaction starts an electron avalanche, generating power. Though its low power output, the battery is sufficient for low-energy devices like environmental sensors and medical implants.

During tests, researchers found that this design significantly improved energy conversion efficiency from 0.48% to 2.86%. “These long-lasting nuclear batteries could enable many applications,” says In. “For example, a pacemaker would last a person’s lifetime, eliminating the need for surgical replacements.”

Since thin materials like paper or aluminum foil can block beta particles, the radiation that carbon-14 emits is thought to be harmless. Nuclear batteries provide a sustainable and low-maintenance substitute for lithium-ion batteries, which need to be recharged frequently and cause environmental issues.

“We can put safe nuclear energy into devices the size of a finger,” says In, emphasizing the potential of this technology. Su-Il In will present his team’s findings at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2025 meeting.

As reported previously, scientists in Kazakhstan have developed the world’s first drug against radiation exposure.

