The “Bill Blass: American Elegance” sale will feature 129 lots, with bidding running from September 9 to 23. More than 100 Blass creations will be offered for the first time, along with original sketches, letters and other archival material.

Highlights include a plaid suit identical to a look worn by Nancy Reagan in 1988 and a multicolored gown identical to a look worn by Beyoncé for InStyle magazine. Other featured pieces include a sequined “Matisse” cocktail dress from 1988, estimated at $2,000-$3,000, and a gold metallic beaded “Klimt” ensemble from 1995, estimated at $1,500-$2,500.

Christie’s will also hold “The Devil Wears Prada 2: The Auction” from September 1 to 15. The sale will feature apparel, accessories and bespoke experiences connected to the film, including pieces worn by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley and Lady Gaga. Proceeds will benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Meryl Streep, who conceived and supported the auction, previously helped organize a charity costume auction following the first film.

Selected highlights from both auctions will be displayed at Christie’s New York galleries from September 8 to 13. Further Bill Blass pieces will be shown at the designer’s former townhouse from September 18 to 22.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mahatma Gandhi’s handwritten reflections sold for $1.7 million at auction.