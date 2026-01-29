Deal with Carlyle does not affect Kazakhstani assets - Lukoil

"The transaction does not include the assets in Kazakhstan which will remain to be owned by LUKOIL Group and continue their operations under respective license," a statement from Lukoil reads.

The agreement signed is not exclusive for the Company and is subject to some conditions precedent such as procurement of necessary regulatory approvals including permission of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for the transaction with Carlyle.

The Company also continues negotiations with other potential purchasers.

LUKOIL International GmbH is on sale owing to restrictive measures introduced by some countries against the Company and its subsidiaries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Ministry of Energy has sent a letter to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury regarding the potential buyout of Lukoil’s share in projects in Kazakhstan.