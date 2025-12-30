Thailand's trade with free trade agreement partners grows by 13%

The largest growth was recorded in trade with China (up 28 per cent), India (27 per cent) and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where turnover rose by 13 per cent. The share of FTA partner countries accounted for 59.2 per cent of Thailand’s total trade.

High-tech and industrial goods led export growth. Supplies of computers and related components grew by 61 per cent, while exports of machinery and mechanical equipment rose by 13 per cent. Exports of precious stones and jewellery increased by 49 per cent, and rubber products by 27 per cent.

Imports from FTA partner countries to Thailand grew by 18 per cent, reaching US$182.8 billion. This group of goods, consisting mainly of industrial raw materials, accounts for 67 per cent of all Thailand’s imports.

Thai authorities expect trade with FTA partners to continue expanding in 2026, thanks to the recovery of the Asian economy and the strengthening of supply chain links, particularly in industrial goods, electronics, automotive parts, food products, and processed agricultural products.

The Department intends to intensify negotiations on new free trade agreements, in particular with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), to further strengthen economic ties.

Previously, it was reported the ASEAN-China trade exceeds US$1 trillion by 2025.