Thailand tightens cannabis laws, limits sales to medical use

The new order was signed by Thai Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Monday, then coming into force on Thursday after its publication in the Royal Gazette. Under the new regulation, licenses are now required for those intending to study, export, sell, or process cannabis buds for commercial purposes.

Sellers are also now obliged to report data on the source, usage, and quantity of the substance in their possession. The products must originate from producers certified by the Department for Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and must meet Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) standards.

Cannabis is also no longer allowed to be sold in public places, online, or through vending machines. It is also illegal to advertise cannabis and associated goods. The sales are now exclusively limited to medical purposes and by licensed professionals only. Violations of the new order could result in penalties of up to one year in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht ($615).

Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalize marijuana back in 2022. Following the reform, the cannabis industry saw rapid growth, with over 11,000 dispensaries opening across the country. Analysts projected the market could reach $1.2 billion this year.

