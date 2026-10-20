Thailand targets $417 million in land held by foreign nominees

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on October 19 that the government would accelerate investigations into suspected illegal ownership arrangements and introduce stricter oversight of property transactions.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnviraku Photo source: thaigov.go.th

According to Thailand's Department of Lands, authorities have identified 1,397 legal entities suspected of holding land on behalf of foreign nationals. These entities control 2,360 plots covering approximately 875 hectares, with a combined estimated value of 14.01 billion baht.

Under Thai law, foreigners are generally prohibited from owning land, although limited exceptions exist. Some foreign investors have circumvented these restrictions by registering property under the names of Thai citizens or companies acting as nominees.

Senior police officials and the Chonburi governor launched a major operation on July 17th, 2026, to dismantle foreign nominee networks Photo credit: royalthaipolice.go.th

Photo credit: royalthaipolice.go.th

Anutin instructed relevant agencies to complete investigations into high-risk cases by December 2026 and enforce legislation requiring illegally held land to be sold. Authorities will also strengthen monitoring systems to prevent new nominee arrangements.

As part of the measures, land purchases involving cash payments of at least 2 million baht or properties with an assessed value of 5 million baht or more will face additional scrutiny. Thai nationals married to foreigners must demonstrate that funds used to purchase land belong to the Thai spouse, while companies acquiring property will undergo checks of their shareholders and sources of financing.

The developments may also be relevant to Kazakhstani citizens considering property investments in Thailand, particularly in popular destinations such as Phuket and Pattaya. Kazakhstani nationals are among international buyers in Phuket's residential property market, according to local industry reports.

However, Thailand's restrictions distinguish between land ownership and condominium purchases. Foreign nationals, including Kazakhstanis, may legally own condominium apartments provided that foreign ownership does not exceed 49% of the property's total residential unit floor area. The latest crackdown primarily concerns land held through nominees rather than condominium units acquired through legally permitted arrangements.

Thailand remains a popular destination among Kazakhstani travelers. According to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, approximately 200,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited the country in 2025, with Phuket accounting for a significant share of arrivals.

For Kazakhstani investors seeking to acquire villas or other properties involving land rights, the stricter enforcement highlights the importance of verifying ownership arrangements and compliance with Thai legislation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the death toll from floods in Thailand since mid-September had risen to 71.