Thailand says U.S. tariff talks moving ahead despite border tensions with Cambodia

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the clarification followed a phone call late Friday between Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Siripong, Trump told Anutin that Washington did not intend to intervene in the Thailand–Cambodia issue and preferred that it be handled through existing bilateral channels.

Earlier on Saturday, Thailand had indicated that the United States was pausing the trade talks until Bangkok reaffirmed its commitment to a U.S.-supported ceasefire with Cambodia. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said Thailand received a letter from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday night stating that the negotiation process could resume once Thailand confirmed its adherence to the joint declaration.

The two governments announced the framework of the reciprocal trade arrangement last month. Under that outline, the United States would maintain a 19% tariff on Thai products while both sides identify areas where duties could be adjusted or reduced to zero. Detailed terms must still be finalized before any agreement can be signed.

The latest exchange comes after border tensions rose this week. Thailand temporarily suspended the ceasefire and called for an apology after alleging that new landmines had been placed along the frontier, injuring Thai soldiers. Cambodia disputes the allegation.

Trump spoke separately with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on Friday and said he believed the situation would stabilize. Anutin later wrote on Facebook that he had asked Trump to consider lowering the 19% tariff. According to the Prime Minister, Trump responded that the rate was already low but said he would review the request if the landmine removal effort along the border progressed quickly.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Trump lifted tariffs on more than 200 imported food products, including coffee, beef, bananas, and orange juice, in an effort to ease pressure on American households facing higher grocery bills.