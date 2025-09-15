Thailand expands weather modification programme to combat drought

According to VNA, the success of the programme has led to international interest. However, implementation in other countries is limited by the requirement for specialised technical expertise and dependence on specific atmospheric conditions, including sufficient humidity and suitable cloud formations.



The standard operation involves three aircraft performing sequential roles. The first aircraft initiates cloud seeding, the second enhances cloud development, and the third triggers rainfall. Using one aircraft for all steps reduces the likelihood of success compared to simultaneous operations. Each aircraft requires a minimum crew of seven people.



From February to August 2025, the department conducted over 2,000 rainmaking flights across 161 days. Rainfall was achieved in over 95 per cent of these operations. These efforts contributed to alleviating drought conditions across over 141 million rai of farmland in 63 provinces.



