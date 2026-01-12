Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eight nationals of Kazakhstan were aboard the speedboat. All injured passengers received prompt medical assistance.

“Currently, three citizens of Kazakhstan are hospitalized and under medical observation. Their condition is reported as stable, and all medical expenses are being fully covered by the insurance provider. The consul remains in close contact with the citizens and is providing the necessary support,” the MFA's statement reads.

It was reported that on January 11, the speedboat collided with a fishing vessel in the Andaman Sea. The boat was carrying 33 Russian nationals, alongside citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and several other countries. Tragically, a Russian girl born in 2008 died from injuries sustained in the accident.

As previously stated, Kazakhstan and Thailand are deepening political dialogue.