According to local industry data, Tesla’s new car registrations, a key indicator of sales, sharply declined in several countries. Sales dropped by 89% in Sweden, 86% in Denmark, 50% in Norway, and 48% in the Netherlands. In Spain, Tesla’s sales fell by 31% during the same period, while overall sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the country more than doubled. France was one of the few bright spots, where Tesla posted modest gains for a second month in a row.

Despite the downturn, Tesla remains Norway’s largest automaker, even as the company’s European sales for the first nine months of 2025 were down nearly 29% compared to a year earlier. Analysts attribute the decline to Tesla’s relatively limited model lineup and growing competition from both established European automakers and rapidly expanding Chinese brands.

In Denmark, Tesla was overtaken by several Chinese electric vehicle makers, including BYD, Xpeng, and Zeekr. In Spain, Tesla sold fewer than 400 cars in October, far behind competitors such as MG, BYD, and Chery’s Omoda and Jaecoo models. In Sweden, Tesla’s October sales stood at only 133 units, trailing behind even luxury brands such as Porsche.

Industry experts note that while mainstream automakers are also adjusting their product lines to meet changing consumer demand, Tesla’s decline has been more pronounced. “Car buyers have more choice than ever, with new EVs entering the market from both established manufacturers and ambitious newcomers from China,” said Ginny Buckley, CEO of Electrifying.com.

Tesla’s market performance in Europe has drawn attention in Kazakhstan as well, where interest in electric vehicles is growing amid national efforts to expand charging infrastructure and promote sustainable mobility. Analysts say that shifts in European EV dynamics could indirectly influence regional markets, including Kazakhstan, through changes in pricing, technology transfers, and the availability of second-hand electric cars.

In September, it was reported that online shopping in South Korea reached a record high, partly driven by strong Tesla sales in that market.