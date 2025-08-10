EN
    Tennis: Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches final of ATP Challenger event in Germany

    11:25, 10 August 2025

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan, ranked 308th in the world, moved to the final of the 2025 Challenger Bonn singles event in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov beat Raphael Collignon of Belgium, seeded second at the tournament, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the semi-final match.

    Skatov is to take on Jurij Rodionov of Austria, ranked 185th in the world, in the final.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s Danilina losses in  theCincinnati Open doubles first round. 

