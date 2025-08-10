Tennis: Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches final of ATP Challenger event in Germany
11:25, 10 August 2025
Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan, ranked 308th in the world, moved to the final of the 2025 Challenger Bonn singles event in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s Skatov beat Raphael Collignon of Belgium, seeded second at the tournament, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the semi-final match.
Skatov is to take on Jurij Rodionov of Austria, ranked 185th in the world, in the final.
