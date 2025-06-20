EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tengiz expansion project is fully operational, KMG

    13:50, 20 June 2025

    The future growth project at the Tengiz oil field reached its full capacity, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Asset Magauov said at today’s meeting of the public council of Samruk Kazyna JSC, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Tengiz expansion project fully operation, KMG
    Photo credit: KMG

    He said oil extraction in the first five months of 2025 reached 10.8 million tons that is 5% or 535,000 tons more against the plan thanks to Tengizchevroil's (TCO) Future Growth Project. Currently, it is fully operational.

    He added that 4.76 million tons of gas were extracted for the first five months on 2025 that is 9% or 385 million cubic meters more against the plan.

    To note, Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to boost gas production with new wells.

    Oil & Gas KazMunayGas Economy TCO Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All