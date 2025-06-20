Tengiz expansion project is fully operational, KMG

He said oil extraction in the first five months of 2025 reached 10.8 million tons that is 5% or 535,000 tons more against the plan thanks to Tengizchevroil's (TCO) Future Growth Project. Currently, it is fully operational.

He added that 4.76 million tons of gas were extracted for the first five months on 2025 that is 9% or 385 million cubic meters more against the plan.

To note, Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to boost gas production with new wells.