Tengiz expansion project is fully operational, KMG
13:50, 20 June 2025
The future growth project at the Tengiz oil field reached its full capacity, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Asset Magauov said at today’s meeting of the public council of Samruk Kazyna JSC, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said oil extraction in the first five months of 2025 reached 10.8 million tons that is 5% or 535,000 tons more against the plan thanks to Tengizchevroil's (TCO) Future Growth Project. Currently, it is fully operational.
He added that 4.76 million tons of gas were extracted for the first five months on 2025 that is 9% or 385 million cubic meters more against the plan.
