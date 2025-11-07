Ten Kazakh universities enter QS Asia university rankings 2026

The regional ranking covers institutions across East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia. This year’s edition is the largest ever, featuring 1,529 universities from 25 countries and territories, including 554 institutions listed for the first time.

Kazakhstan has notably expanded its representation in the ranking, with 44 universities out of 112 from Central Asia. In comparison, Uzbekistan has 22 universities among 204, Kyrgyzstan has six among 61, and Tajikistan has one among 27.

The ten new Kazakh universities featured this year are Nazarbayev University (201st), Almaty Management University (741–750), Tynyshpaev Academy of Transport and Logistics (1001–1100), Abai Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University (1101–1200), Alikhan Bokeikhan University (1201–1300), Caspian University (1201–1300), Rudny Industrial Institute (1301–1400), Uzbekali Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University (1301–1400), Astana International University (1401–1500), and Safi Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University (1401–1500).

Kazakh universities continue to show strong results in key indicators such as academic reputation, teaching quality, international collaboration, and graduate employability. Among Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan remains the only one with universities ranked in the top 100 in Asia — Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (38th), L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (61st), and Satbayev University (79th).

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan’s rising position reflects the country’s efforts to improve academic standards and strengthen international partnerships. The growing participation of universities in joint educational and research projects, as well as the establishment of international branch campuses, has boosted the competitiveness of the national higher education system.

Currently, 29 Kazakh universities have strategic partnerships with leading global institutions, while 15 host branches of international universities. QS also notes that Kazakhstan is becoming an attractive destination for international students and researchers, with local universities showing higher average shares of foreign faculty and students compared to neighboring countries.

This transformation, driven by the expansion of strategic partnerships, underscores Kazakhstan’s growing integration into the global academic space and the effectiveness of its higher education policy.

QS releases its regional rankings each autumn, naming them for the upcoming year to align with the academic cycle and ensure their relevance throughout the following year.

Earlier it was reported that five Kazakhstani universities were included in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.