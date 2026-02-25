Temperatures to drop to -17°C in southern Kazakhstan in nearest days

The weather is expected to be mostly dry. Only southern regions will experience precipitation, sometimes heavy precipitation, primarily rain, with stronger winds and icy roads.

Toward the end of the period, nighttime temperatures in southern regions will drop to -10-17°C, in Turkistan region - 2-10°C, in the daytime – to -2-12°C, and in Turkistan region – to -2-7°C.

Fog will spread across the country.