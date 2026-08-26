Temperatures to drop to +12°C in Kazakhstan midweek
13:35, 26 August 2026
From August 27 to 29, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience rainy and stormy conditions, with hail and strong winds forecast in some areas, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
Temperatures will drop significantly in several regions, while hot weather of up to +37°C will persist in the south and southeast
Mostly dry weather is expected in the west under the influence of a Scandinavian anticyclone.
Daytime temperatures will drop to +16…+24°C in the west, +12…+20°C in the north and +17…+25°C in central Kazakhstan. In the east, temperatures will rise to +23…+30°C.
The south and southeast will remain under the influence of warm air masses, with no precipitation expected and temperatures reaching +30…+37°C during the day.