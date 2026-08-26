Temperatures to drop to +12°C in Kazakhstan midweek

Temperatures will drop significantly in several regions, while hot weather of up to +37°C will persist in the south and southeast

Mostly dry weather is expected in the west under the influence of a Scandinavian anticyclone.

Daytime temperatures will drop to +16…+24°C in the west, +12…+20°C in the north and +17…+25°C in central Kazakhstan. In the east, temperatures will rise to +23…+30°C.

The south and southeast will remain under the influence of warm air masses, with no precipitation expected and temperatures reaching +30…+37°C during the day.