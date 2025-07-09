Tech firms worldwide lay off 72,000 workers in H1

Layoffs have been slowing down since 2023, as the data showed that some 213,000 workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2023 and around 100,000 in the first half of 2024.

Layoffs in the first half of 2025 fell 28% versus the same period last year, the data revealed.

Microsoft laid off 3,000 workers in May, citing restructuring efforts, and a total of 12,000 workers in the first half of the year. The Windows maker is preparing to lay off 9,000 more workers, accounting for 4% of its global workforce.

In May, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that it would lay off 5% of its workforce to keep up with developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Tech firms’ market capitalizations rise with the layoffs, according to the Companiesmarketcap.com website.

Chipmaker Nvidia ranked first with a market cap of $3.8 trillion as of the latest data on the website, followed by Microsoft with $3.7 trillion, Apple with $3.2 trillion, Amazon with $2.4 trillion, and Alphabet with $2.2 trillion.

As written before, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and place the majority of the remaining staff on administrative leave.