Team Kazakhstan bags six medals at Cross-Country Skiing FIS Eastern Europe Cup 2024 in Schuchinsk

Over 160 skiers took part in the sprint races on Day 1. The Team Kazakhstan pocketed six medals.

Svyatoslav Matassov secured gold in the men's event. Iliyas Issabek took second place and Vitaliy Pukhkalo grabbed bronze.

Tamara Ebel won the gold medal in the women's event. Maria Gerashchenko finished second, and Anna Melnik settled for bronze.