EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Team Kazakhstan bags six medals at Cross-Country Skiing FIS Eastern Europe Cup 2024 in Schuchinsk

    09:11, 22 November 2024

    The first stage of the Cross-Country Skiing FIS Eastern Europe Cup 2024 started in Schuchinsk on November 21, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Team Kazakhstan bag six medals in 1st day of Cross-Country Skiing FIS Eastern Europe Cup 2024 in Schuchinsk
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Over 160 skiers took part in the sprint races on Day 1. The Team Kazakhstan pocketed six medals.

    Svyatoslav Matassov secured gold in the men's event. Iliyas Issabek took second place and Vitaliy Pukhkalo grabbed bronze.

    Tamara Ebel won the gold medal in the women's event. Maria Gerashchenko finished second, and Anna Melnik settled for bronze.

    Regions Kazakhstan Sport Akmola region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All