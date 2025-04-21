Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign continues in Zhambyl region

In Taraz, volunteers carried out a cleanup in May Grove park and around the Karakhan and Aisha Bibi mausoleums, clearing away debris and dead trees while planting new saplings.

"Taza Qazaqstan is more than just a cleanup campaign, it's a comprehensive project aimed at addressing pressing environmental issues. Since its launch, regular sanitation and greening efforts have been conducted throughout the region, fostering environmental awareness and a love for nature among the younger generation. We must take our responsibility to the environment very seriously," said Kadraliyev, Director of the Regional Resource Center.

Photo credit: The Department of Information and Public Development of the Zhambyl region

The ecological campaign reached every district in the region. Notably, 28 events were held in the Merke Gorge, as well as in the towns of Karatau and Zhanatas, and across nearby rural communities. In total, around 2,000 people took part in the initiative.

As part of the region-wide spring beautification campaign launched in March, a number of environmental initiatives are underway, including 'Clean City', 'Clean Enterprise – Clean Region', 'Green City', 'Let’s Plant the Future Together', 'Earth Hour', and several others.

Photo credit: The Department of Information and Public Development of the Zhambyl region

As part of the Taza Qazaqstan, Zhambyl region has cleared 350 km of canals and irrigation systems, 48,000 residential yards, and 1,300 km of streets, with 2,800 tons of waste removed since the beginning of the year. Of the 195,000 willow trees scheduled for planting in 2024, around 128,000 have already been planted, and 2,400 trees have undergone sanitary pruning. Cleanup efforts are also underway at 60 historical and cultural monuments and 143 parks and public squares, with 150 units of equipment engaged in the process.

As reported earlier, over six million people participated in the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign in 2024.