Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, dies at 35

"Our beloved Tatiana left us this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the message reads.

A month ago, the journalist revealed, in an essay published in the "New Yorker" magazine, that she had been diagnosed with terminal leukemia.

The author of several editorials, she had written about science and climate change for the American newspaper "New York Times" throughout her career.

She was the second child of Caroline Kennedy, former US Ambassador, and Edwin Schlossberg.

