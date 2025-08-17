Tashkent to host meeting on cooperation between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Europe

It is noted that the meeting "Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Europe: Cooperation for Common Development" will be held in Tashkent on August 18-20.

The meeting will be the first event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Central Asia. It will bring together former heads of state and government from more than 20 countries, influential leaders, representatives of international organizations, as well as Uzbek officials.

As the world enters an era of transformation characterized by new technological frontiers, environmental challenges and shifting geopolitical alliances, there is a growing need for global platforms that facilitate dialogue and partnership. In this regard, the meeting will broadly discuss such topics as the role of the Middle Corridor in strengthening ties between Central Asia and the European Union, the challenges posed by climate change and new opportunities for trans-regional cooperation, the transformation of artificial intelligence into a key factor in future regional development, the results of reforms carried out in modern Uzbekistan and strategic directions for the country's future development, as well as the geopolitical role of Central Asia in a changing world.

