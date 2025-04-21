Tashkent to host first forum of think tanks from Central Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council

This event, organized in the lead-up to the second summit of the leaders of Central Asian countries and the Gulf states – scheduled to take place in Samarkand on May 5 this year – will serve as an essential platform for expert analysis of the preparatory process for this major international conference.

Approximately 40 prominent experts from leading analytical, diplomatic, and academic institutions will participate in the forum. They represent countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. Among the participants are representatives of governmental and independent research centers and specialized universities.

The meeting will focus on key areas of cooperation between the two regions. The agenda will cover topics such as transportation and regional connectivity, energy, food, and climate security.

The main conclusions and recommendations formulated during the expert discussions at the forum will be presented at a press briefing attended by members of the diplomatic corps, academia, and the media.

