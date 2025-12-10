Tashkent receives unique air shipment of premium cattle breeds

The shipment included Simmental and Holstein breeds imported from Germany and Austria. The Simmental breed is valued for its combined meat and dairy qualities, while Holsteins are recognized for their high milk yields and productivity.

Photo credit: Uzbekistan Airports

Airport authorities noted that the offloading and handling of the live cargo were carried out promptly and in full compliance with veterinary regulations. The operation was supported by trained personnel to ensure the well-being of the animals during transfer.

“Airport specialists ensured safe unloading and transshipment services, confirming the high level of preparation and coordination in cargo operations,” the statement said.

Photo credit: Uzbekistan Airports

The delivery of the cattle marks another step in strengthening Uzbekistan’s agricultural capabilities, with the newly imported livestock expected to support the country’s dairy and meat production sectors.

