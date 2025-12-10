EN
    Tashkent receives unique air shipment of premium cattle breeds

    18:50, 10 December 2025

    On 8 December, Tashkent International Airport received a special Air Atlanta Icelandic cargo flight from Liege carrying 93 tons of live cattle, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Tashkent, air shipment, premium cattle breeds, Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Uzbekistan Airports

    The shipment included Simmental and Holstein breeds imported from Germany and Austria. The Simmental breed is valued for its combined meat and dairy qualities, while Holsteins are recognized for their high milk yields and productivity.

    Tashkent, air shipment, premium cattle breeds, Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Uzbekistan Airports

    Airport authorities noted that the offloading and handling of the live cargo were carried out promptly and in full compliance with veterinary regulations. The operation was supported by trained personnel to ensure the well-being of the animals during transfer.

    “Airport specialists ensured safe unloading and transshipment services, confirming the high level of preparation and coordination in cargo operations,” the statement said.

    Tashkent, air shipment, premium cattle breeds, Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Uzbekistan Airports

    The delivery of the cattle marks another step in strengthening Uzbekistan’s agricultural capabilities, with the newly imported livestock expected to support the country’s dairy and meat production sectors.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that, according to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, the saiga population in Kazakhstan has reached a record 4 million and is expected to approach 5 million after the 2026 calving season.

    YZNYC
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
    Автор
