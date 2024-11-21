Tashkent hosts 19th International Exhibition “UzAgroExpo”

This year, more than 120 companies and brands from 13 major countries, such as Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, China, and South Korea, are participating in the exhibition, testifying to its scale and prestige.

This event presents a wide range of modern solutions for the agricultural sector. Participants will be able to get acquainted with the latest technologies in plant protection, agrochemistry, veterinary medicine, drip irrigation, and other agricultural areas and conclude cooperation agreements. In addition, visitors can obtain information about feed for livestock and poultry, components for their production, and farm management methods.

Traditionally, the exhibition provides an opportunity to exchange experiences, obtain information about new equipment, services, and logistics solutions from foreign companies, conclude profitable contracts, and get acquainted with customs, banking, and quarantine services proposals. Also, you can get acquainted with innovative agricultural developments at the exhibition.