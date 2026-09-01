Tarot Reading for Wednesday, September 23

Mark your calendars for September 23 as at 01:05 BST we cross the threshold of the autumn equinox, synchronized with the Sun’s entry into the sign of Libra. Astronomically, the earth tilts into a new seasonal chapter as day and night stand in perfect equality.

The universe is demanding an honest inventory of our lives. Where are you holding onto old baggage? Press the ultimate cosmic reset button and step into the new astrological season with clear intentions and an open heart, because the universe is giving you a clean slate!

Pulling the Strength card on September 23 is a monumental cosmic synchronicity as this is the specific day the Sun crosses into Libra – the zone of absolute balance.

Few cards of the Major Arcana bring such a profound sense of quiet resilience and spiritual alignment as this one does. The Strength card is not about brute force, muscular dominance, or aggressive control. True strength lies in fortitude, mastery, and compassion. It tells us that we do not conquer our internal demons by starving or beating them; we conquer them only by taming them with unconditional love, deep understanding, and self-discipline. This card manifests the victory of the spirit over the ego.

While the autumn equinox brings external harmony – equal day and night – the Strength card arrives to ensure internal harmony. Instead of reacting impulsively, you will find the grace to pause, breathe, and respond from a place of dignity. It gives you the power to remain calm in the center of any storm.

If there is a difficult conversation you need to have, or a bad habit you need to get rid of, Wednesday provides the perfect reservoir of gentle resolve. Forgive yourself for past mistakes and don’t punish yourself for having flaws and fears. You have everything what it takes to survive and thrive!

Remember, you don’t need to roar to show your power. Use your heart as the ultimate guide, your gentleness as your shield, and your patience as your weapon.